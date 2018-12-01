Travis Scott “Yosemite,” A$AP Rocky ft. Juicy J “Gunz N Butter” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.18

It’s been a great year for Travis Scott on both the personal and professional fronts and from the looks of things he’s not going to be letting up anytime soon.

In his clip to “Yosemite,” Travis continues to give his fans cinematic type visuals as he finds himself flying high (both literally and, well, literally) while a young child falls from the sky and travels a jungle where the natives welcome him with open arms.

Not to be left behind, A$AP Rocky stars in a wild clip to the Juicy J featured which features everything from crash test dummies to white folks having sexual relations in the kitchen. Can’t say we’ve ever seen a Hip-Hop video quite like this before.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tru Life, Emilio Rojas featuring Gene Noble, and more.

TRAVIS SCOTT – “YOSEMITE”

A$AP ROCKY FT. JUICY J – “GUNZ N BUTTER”

TRU LIFE – “YAH YAH”

EMILIO ROJAS FT. GENE NOBLE – “NEW TO NEW YORK”

TONY MOXBERG & B.E.N.N.Y. THE BUTCHER FT. SHEEK LOUCH – “HUSTLAS STORY”

BERNARD JABS – “BIG TYMERS”

TOKEN – “TREEHOUSE”

ARIANA GRANDE – “THANK U, NEXT”

