Paul Wall Critically Injured After Serious Car Accident In Texas [Photos]

Paul Wall is probably the most thankful man in Hip-Hop right now. He narrowly survived a very dangerous crash in his hometown.
As HipHopDX reports earlier this week the Houston MC was en route to a performance with his entourage which also included his teenaged son. As they rode in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van to Austin a white truck crashed into their passenger side. Paul recounted the aftermath via a very detailed Instagram post.
“Both vehicles were completely totaled. We all had to climb out of the back of the sprinter because it had spun around and bent in all the metal, broken glass. My son was sitting directly behind me with his seat belt on (back row passenger). The fact that we were all able to walk away intact is a miracle” he explained.
So crazy last night. I brought my 12 year old son Will to my concert in Austin, Texas with @slimthug @where_mikejones @lilflip713 . This was my son first time Comin with squad. He’s came to shows before but only when my wife @cryswallbaby_bamf is there. This time my son came along with the crew, 6 of us in a sprinter. Before we left the house my son and I prayed like we always do. We prayed that God would protect us while we are out, that our travels would be safe, and that our family and home would be protected while we are gone. I called @cryswallbaby_bamf and told her Will was coming and she was excited too. , ( @besomeone @mrcirocpatron @gu_heffner me, and my Son Will) @apex_bubbz Was telling us how he had just upgraded and reinforced the outside panels and doors for added protection. We were all pretty excited that my son got to come to his first show. My son was asking me how he could help, what could he do, what could he learn etc. He was like an intern for the night. So, we were all excited and proud, and on high alert to make sure nothing goes wrong on his first show with us. Right as we pulled into the concert venue @nuttybrownamphitheatre I looked out the window and see a white truck coming right toward us. He had just came through the stop light there. He had 2 hands on the wheel, and he was buckling down as he was speeding up to hit us. Although there was an empty lane to his left, he sped up and came right in my direction (middle row passenger where he made impact). Both vehicles are completely totaled. We all had to climb out of the back of the sprinter because it had spunt around and bent in all the metal, broken glass. My son was sitting directly behind me with his seat belt on 🙏🙏 (back row passenger). The fact that we were all able to walk away in tact is a miracle. I just wanted to share it with u in case u needed a reminder that God answers prayers. My son and I prayed for traveling grace and protection, and God answered our prayers. Today my wife @cryswallbaby_bamf told me that when we got off the phone to tell her Will was coming with me- she had a vision of a car accident and immediately prayed for protection. God answered her prayers
In a follow up the “Sittin’ Sidewayz” rapper also admitted that while he and his crew did make it out okay he is now in serious agony. “Right now it’s difficult to walk. It’s actually difficult to move at all. I’m sore allover my body, and my head / neck hurts so much it’s difficult to talk and hold a conversation. The pain is excruciating, and I was only prescribed Tylenol 3 but I’m so happy.”
A pic of me and my son Will before we faced death. No matter how much pain I feel all over my body at the moment, I‘m overcome with gratitude knowing that we survived. Right now it’s difficult to walk. It’s actually difficult to move at all. I’m sore all over my body, and my head / neck hurts so much it’s difficult to talk and hold a conversation. But in time I’ll be back to normal. Thank u to everyone for all the prayers and calls/texts etc. Its incredible that I’m able to write this out right now. I’m so grateful to God that my fellow passengers were all safe and especially that my son’s life was spared. Anybody that has ever known me- knows how much my son means to me. I’m still in shock that we survived. Yet another sign from God that we still have work to do #purpose The pain is excruciating, and I was only prescribed Tylenol 3 👀🤦♂️ but I’m so happy, like fr so so so so so happy that my son and my friends are ok 🙏🙏🙏. God’s Grace is amazing. All praise and glory be to God
Let’s hope to a speedy recovery for all involved.
