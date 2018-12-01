Taraji P. Henson Talks Going Vegan After Stomach Cancer Scare

Taraji P. Henson just shared the real reason behind her diet change! Her doctor actually told her she could possibly end up with Stomach Cancer!

Taraji says that while filming, The Best Enemies this past Summer, she began suffering from extremely painful stomach pains. She went to the doctor and found out that she was on her way to stomach cancer unless she made some serious health choices as soon as possible!

‘Say no more.’ So I switched everything up out of necessity. I want to live. Thank God, because I feel so much better.”

We’re so happy for her new plant based journey as she is planning to wear a beautiful wedding gown soon for her fiancee’ Kelvin Hayden. Word is, the nuptials could be as early as Summer 2019!

