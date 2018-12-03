Meek Mill Appreciates The Love and Support From Philly and His Fans After The Release Of “Championships”

| 12.03.18
Meek Mill stopped by Boom 103.9 to discuss his album and how he feels now that it’s finally available for the world to hear. If you are on social media, you noticed all the love and support from not only his hometown of Philly, but hip-hop fans all over the country, and the entire hip-hop community. (5:00 minute mark)

 

 

 

Meek tells DJ Bran how much appreciation he feels, not only for supporting this album, but all the support he’s been getting overall, and how he’s still thankful that people care this much about him dropping new music after all these years.

Check out the full interview in the video player above or on our YouTube channel here.

