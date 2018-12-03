Scotch Porter’s New CBD Line Is a Game-Changer for Your Beard

Scotch Porter is the latest personal care brand to get in on the CBD, or Cannabidoil, craze. Choc full of hydrating omegas and antioxidants, the non-psychoactive extract from marijuana is a game-changer when it comes to hair and skincare.

On Cyber Monday, the indie grooming brand debuted its Limited-Edition CBD Beard Collection consisting of 4 products–beard wash ($10.99), leave-in beard conditioner ($10.99), beard balm ($20) and beard serum ($20). In addition to the anti-inflammatory properties and healthy fatty acids from the CBD, the lineup includes several other hero ingredients that promote soft, thick-growing beards.

Housed in camouflage print packaging, the collection also features a new warm, masculine scent with notes of suede, saffron, leather, rose, amber and musk. “Our team has curated and incorporated the perfect CBD formulation into our beard care products for those dealing with skin sensitivities like flakiness, dryness and irritation,” said Calvin Quallis, founder of Scotch Porter. “The products are high in vitamin E, fatty acids, omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9. They nourish the skin under the beard and strengthen hair, thereby encouraging beard growth.”

