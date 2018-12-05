Meet the Seven-Year-Old Who Made $22 Million Just By Playing Around!

This kid just cashed in BIG TIME all by playing with toys on Youtube! Why didn’t I think of that!?

Meet Ryan Toysreview, the 7-year-old YouTube Mogul (wait, is that a thing?) that has raked in Millions for his family just by playing with toys! According to Forbes, Ryan is the highest earned Youtube star in the world!

The family run Youtube Channel racked in $22 million in pretax income from June 1, 2017, through June 1, 2018, according to Forbes, up from $11 million the year prior. The raw estimate of $22 million put Ryan ToysReview just ahead of controversial star Jake Paul (who banked $21.5 million).

Because he is a minor, 15% of Ryan’s earnings are funneled into what’s called a Coogan account, which is protected until he becomes a legal adult! Not bad for a kid out here just playing around!

I’ll never let my niece binge watch Paw Patrol ever again! Gotta pull ya weight around here kiddo. LOL

