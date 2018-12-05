Lil Boosie To Get Signature Fade Trademarked

Boosie’s signature fade haircut has been part of the Louisiana rapper’s style his entire career and he’s about to start cashin’ in on it!

During a sit-down interview, the topic of possibly trademarking his signature haircut came up. Boosie announced he already has the ball rolling on the idea.

“I got Ms. Vanessa working on it. We on it,” he said.

When asked if he would sue anyone who wore the hairstyle, Boosie said he wouldn’t be that petty!

“I ain’t gon’ go that far with it,” he said. “It’s just if you go on movies and things like that that’s gon’ be successful, I gotta file on you and put my lawyer on you. I gon’ hate.”

“If you go to Hollywood, m*therf^%#ers doing $60 million movies and the Boosie fade a big part of that project, I want me.”

