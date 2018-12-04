Meek Mill Shares Hilarious Story About Awkward Moment He Had With Jay-Z & Beyonce

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Meek Mill’s new album “Championships” has fans going crazy and he’s been doing interviews everywhere to promote it. He sat down with Elliot Wilson about the album and shared a funny story as well.

Moreover, Meek spoke about going on a double date with Jay-Z and Beyonce while he was with Nicki Minaj. In their section Jay-Z played music and Drake’s “Back To Back,” where he talked about Meek came on.

At that moment everyone looked around and Jay-Z changed the song. Meek mentioned that at that moment he just wanted to leave the room, but now can laugh at it.

