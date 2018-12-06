Finally! A Photo Of Baby Kulture! Plus, Summer Bunni, Alleged Mistress Apologies For Breaking Up Offset & Cardi

What a cute surprise! Muva Cardi has unexpectedly gifted us with a photo of her beautiful baby girl with Offset.

Fresh off the announcement of her separation with her husband Offset, the Bronx Superstar posted her babygirl, without warning, on her Instagram. Yes, for Free. For the world to see.

How CAUTE IS SHE! 😍😍😍 UGH! CAN YOU SAY, ‘BABY.FEVER!’ TOTALLY!

What we do know is, Cardi must’ve politely declined the millions of magazine dollars that were offered for the official first photo of her first born. Too bad it looks like the break up is real. The alleged mistress, Summer Bunni is apologizing to the married couple for partially being the reason for the split. In the video below, she admits she never meant to break up their family and apologizes to Cardi.

