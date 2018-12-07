Cuban Doll Claims Threesome Rumor With Offset Is A Lie [Video]

The ongoing saga of Cardi B and Offset‘s public split has been connected to rapper Cuban Doll, but she says not only has she never hooked up with the Migos rapper but she also never spoke to him. Further, Cuban claims that Cardi reached out to her recently and that there’s no beef.

TMZ reports:

We got Cuban out Thursday night at Topanga Mall … and she’s adamant she NEVER hooked up with Offset, and never even spoken to CB’s hubby.

The denials don’t end there, because Cuban tells us she had no idea Offset was trying to have sex with her and says she wasn’t even aware of his alleged threesome fantasy before it went public.

As we reported … Cuban was thrust into the middle of Cardi and Offset’s split after alleged text messages surfaced appearing to show Offset looking to set up a menage a trois with Cuban and his supposed sidepiece, Summer Bunni.

During the exchange, Cuban Doll was contacted by Cardi B for reasons she didn’t explain but it appears that there’s no bad blood there despite the chatter online stating otherwise.

