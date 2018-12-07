God’s Plan? Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Call It Quits

Well…You can file this one under “NOT so shocking news.”

Apparently, Michelle Williams and her fiancé Chad Williams are calling it quits by ending their engagement.

On Friday (Dec.7), the former Destiny’s Child singer broke the news on Instagram, soon after releasing her new single, “Fearless.”

“I still remain fearless,” the 38-year-old wrote. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS.”

While their OWN reality show “Chad Loves Michelle” may still be airing on TV, this news isn’t too surprising given rumors that the couple was having issues, including Michelle calling off the engagement numerous times, checking herself into a clinic to deal with her depression and that prickly encounter between the two about race.

Remember: after a heated conversation about their differences, Michelle told their therapist that she communicates the way she does because of her race and culture, an idea Chad, her fiancé, didn’t quite like.

“I said something to him on the lines of ‘Well, Chad, because you are not Black you would not understand why I communicate the way I do. Maybe because you didn’t grow up around a lot of Black people.’ So that was very, very offensive to Chad […] And this is not to justify it, but yesterday when we had the disagreement, he said ‘Did you take your meds today?”

Fans took to Twitter to react to the uncoupling and show Michelle some support:

Congratulations to Michelle Williams on her new single and on being newly single. — individual-1, next (@BroderickGreer) December 7, 2018

So happy for Michelle Williams for ditching that man. She deserves better. Good for her. pic.twitter.com/bkjO2ojwi5 — i want a crazy, classic life (@MissNomaM) December 7, 2018

Michelle Williams and her fiance, Chad have broken their engagement. Just as well, they were not a good fit and they both still need a lot of work individually. — tayne (@taynementdotcom) December 7, 2018

Michelle Williams broke up with that white man pic.twitter.com/MwtP2aqT7O — Fannie's Dream (@fanniesdream) December 7, 2018

Michelle Williams is not marrying Chad? pic.twitter.com/Whob22bjW1 — Nicole Gould (@TexasGold29) December 7, 2018

The couple began dating in 2017 after they met at a spiritual retreat.

