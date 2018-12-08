Offset’s Sidepiece Summer Bunni Wrote Some Struggle Bars About Their Relationship

For the foreseeable future, Offset will be looking mighty funny in the light after allegedly stepping out on his lady for women who are in Cardi B’s line of work but nowhere near her level of fame. Summer Bunni, the alleged mistress of Offset, apparently put together a track in honor of her relationship with the Migos rapper and insisting that she didn’t intend to be a homewrecker.

The Blast reports:

Summer Bunni tells The Blast, she penned “Don’t Matter” over the summer when she was experiencing “mixed feelings” about Offset. “I just wanted to write about how I felt at the time,” Bunni says, adding that she felt her emotions were being neglected during her brief fling with the hip-hop star.

As we’ve reported, Cardi B shocked the entertainment world this week when she announced a split with Offset after claiming the two had been trying to make the relationship work for a “long time.” Shortly after news broke, text messages went viral appearing to show Offset was trying to organize a ménage à trois with Bunni and another woman, Cuban Doll.

Bunni is mortified that she has been labeled as a homewrecker and says she never intended to be a catalyst for rapper’s split. “I really thought he and I were for real,” Bunni admits, saying she sincerely hopes the “Bodak Yellow” star can accept her apology one day.

If you want to hear the track, you’ll have to wait to next Tuesday (Dec. 11) or check out The Blast‘s exclusive teaser on their site.

