Did You Miss Cardi B’s CBS Sunday Morning Special? Watch It Here

Now this is a slightly different platform than we’re use to seeing BARDI on.

Cardi visits her old stripping stomping grounds, high school and shares her journey to Millions and frustrations with Fame.

The 5x Grammy nominated singer sat intimately about her crazy journey of a career. She even went back and visited her old strip club and admitted to never being embarrassed about anything that she does, including the whole fight with Nicki during NY Fashion Week.

Press play on the full segment:

