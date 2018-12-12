CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & Style

Here’s Bradley Theodore’s Latest Graffiti-Inspired PUMA drop

Debuted at Art Basel

Leave a comment
PUMA x Bradley Theodore

Graffiti Artist Bradley Theodore (Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA)

PUMA and graffiti artist Bradley Theodore reunited for a follow-up to their 50th Anniversary capsule collection. Debuted last week during Art Basel, the 23-piece lineup hits stores on January 12th. This time around, the creative used hand-painted hearts, skulls and hashtags to reference today’s social-media-obsessed landscape.

PUMA x Bradley Theodore

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

Hand-painted graphics, brushstrokes and color blocking is featured throughout the collection, with his signature skull icon featured on sneakers. Four new styles—the PUMA Thunder Bradley Theodore, PUMA Capri Bradley Theodore, PUMA Basket Mid Bradley Theodore, and PUMA Clyde Bradley Theodore feature the words ‘CREATIVITY IS CULTURE,’  ‘NEW YORK’ and a debossed ‘BRADLEY THEODORE’ signature on the side.

PUMA x Bradley Theodore

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

There’s also a full apparel and accessories lineup, including a reversible bomber, hats, assorted tees and track pants. You can cop the complete PUMA x Bradley Theodore collection beginning January 12th on PUMA.com and select retailers worldwide. Take a closer look below.

PUMA x Bradley Theodore

PUMA x Bradley Theodore 2019

14 photos Launch gallery

PUMA x Bradley Theodore 2019

Continue reading PUMA x Bradley Theodore 2019

PUMA x Bradley Theodore 2019

Here’s Bradley Theodore’s Latest Graffiti-Inspired PUMA drop was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close