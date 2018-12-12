PUMA and graffiti artist Bradley Theodore reunited for a follow-up to their 50th Anniversary capsule collection. Debuted last week during Art Basel, the 23-piece lineup hits stores on January 12th. This time around, the creative used hand-painted hearts, skulls and hashtags to reference today’s social-media-obsessed landscape.

Hand-painted graphics, brushstrokes and color blocking is featured throughout the collection, with his signature skull icon featured on sneakers. Four new styles—the PUMA Thunder Bradley Theodore, PUMA Capri Bradley Theodore, PUMA Basket Mid Bradley Theodore, and PUMA Clyde Bradley Theodore feature the words ‘CREATIVITY IS CULTURE,’ ‘NEW YORK’ and a debossed ‘BRADLEY THEODORE’ signature on the side.

There’s also a full apparel and accessories lineup, including a reversible bomber, hats, assorted tees and track pants. You can cop the complete PUMA x Bradley Theodore collection beginning January 12th on PUMA.com and select retailers worldwide. Take a closer look below.

PUMA x Bradley Theodore 2019 14 photos

Here’s Bradley Theodore’s Latest Graffiti-Inspired PUMA drop was originally published on Cassiuslife.com