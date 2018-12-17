Channing Dungey, The Black Executive Who Canceled ‘Roseanne,’ Joins Netflix

Channing Dungey, the ABC Entertainment Group president who pulled the plug on the Roseanne reboot, turned a page in her impressive career that includes becoming the first Black president at a major broadcast network.

The online streaming giant Netflix hired Dungey as a vice president who will oversee original content, Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.

“I’m drawn to the forward-thinking, risk-taking and creative culture at Netflix, and the deeply talented people there, especially Ted (Sarandos) and Cindy (Holland), with whom I’m excited to partner on setting the strategy for original content,” said Dungey, who starts her new position in February.

Dungey was expected to share the vice president of originals position with Holland and report directly to her. The Black executive will also have a direct line of communication to content chief Sarando.

Joining Netflix also gives Dungey the opportunity to reconnect with Shonda Rhimes, the creator of “Scandal,” and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

Dungey, who spent most of her career at ABC, created a lot of buzz from industry watchers who speculated about Dungey’s next move following her announced departure from the network. It came after she canceled Roseanne Barr’s show over Barr’s racist comment about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

“Given that ABC, the place I’ve called home for nearly 15 years, represents the gold standard of traditional broadcast, it feels like the perfect next step for me to join Netflix, the unparalleled leader in streaming. I’m invigorated by the challenges ahead and the opportunity to forge new relationships, and excited for the very welcome reunion with incredible talent,” Dungey said.

Speculation had focused on Dungey either joining one of two Netflix-based production companies: Rhimes’ Shondaland or the Obamas’ Higher Ground. She has the best of both worlds. Dungey’s new positon gives her greater oversight of both companies, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re delighted to be adding Channing’s expertise, leadership and deep experience to Netflix, and I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to grow and evolve our global network. I have been a fan of her character and approach from our early days as executives,” Holland commented.

