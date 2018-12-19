6ix9ine’s Lawyer Says Not Guilty, Baby!” & Time To Come Home

Time To Bring Him Home

In the week of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s debut album, he had been arrested amongst many on racketeering charges. As Tekashi’s legal team tries to get him out of prison, one of his most present defense attorneys has filmed a video to tell the world it’s time for his client to come back home.

Lance Lazarro has provided several statements about 6ix9ine’s most recent case, including unfair treatment because of his’ celebrity status, and being out in general population. Over the weekend, he decided to address the situation head-on. While Lazarro attended his brother’s party, the lawyer went out of his way to defend his client, urging the court to consider releasing Tekashi. “This is a day of celebration,” started the lawyer. “But this is also a time that we have to bring Tekashi home.” His friend chimed in, yelling, “Not guilty, baby!”

