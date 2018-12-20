Lynching is FINALLY illegal!

It’s crazy to think that Lynching has only recently been legally approved as a hate crime and a federal crime. After 200 failed attempts Senator Kamala Harris made it happen.

Today I’m asking the Senate to unanimously pass the anti-lynching bill Senators Booker, Scott, and I introduced. It’s been 63 years since Emmett Till was murdered, yet lynching is still not a federal hate crime. The Senate has a chance to correct this — now is the time to act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 19, 2018

Everyone is very confused how it could take this long to be approved but thankfully everything is in the process. It’s sad that this has been happening for years put sometimes covered up as “suicides”. In our minds slavery seems like so long ago but for I guess not.

Kamala Harris is also a graduate of Howard University so we’re definitely proud of this moment in history!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: