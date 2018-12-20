Lynching is FINALLY illegal!

It’s crazy to think that Lynching has only recently been legally approved as a hate crime and a federal crime. After 200 failed attempts Senator Kamala Harris made it happen.

Everyone is very confused how it could take this long to be approved but thankfully everything is in the process. It’s sad that this has been happening for years put sometimes covered up as “suicides”. In our minds slavery seems like so long ago but for I guess not.

Kamala Harris is also a graduate of Howard University so we’re definitely proud of this moment in history!

 

