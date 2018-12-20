It’s Time for the “Raheem DeVaughn & Friends” Concert!

Raheem DeVaughn joins DJ Gemini to talk about his 5th Annual Raheem DeVaughn & Friends Holiday Charity Concert. This is great event to benefit our community and have a great time!

When he says friends, he means friends. There are an array of performances happening at this concert including Lil’ Mo, Eric Benet, DJ Money, The Hamiltones, of course himself and so many more! “Rah, got a lot of friends” DJ Gemini emphasizes and Raheem says he also has something up his sleeve, a stare down contest and he’ll be doing a Go Go set. This event helps bring awareness for domestic violence, HIV AIDS and the proceeds will go towards scholarships for 3 students from the DMV; one student in Virginia, one in DC and one in Maryland. So make sure you are there tonight at the Howard Theatre!

