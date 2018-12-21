Wale ft. Megan Thee Stallion “Pole Dancer,” 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Girl’s Best Friend” & More | Daily Visuals

It really feels like it’s been a hot minute since one of your favorite rappers has shot a video in a strip club but Wale finally breaks the dry spell and heads to a big boys club where the rain commences.

In his Megan Thee Stallion assisted visuals to “Pole Dancer,” Wale hits up a strip club (duh) where the women make it rain more than the men and instead of twerking the talent simply bounce to the beat while shaking their hips. Maybe if some fool in their was causing some precipitation some twerking would’ve taken place. Just sayin.’

2 Chainz on the other hand links up with Ty Dolla $ign and decides to get things popping in a salon bar for his visual to “Girl’s Best Friend.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Statik Selektah and Termanology, August Alsina, and more.

WALE FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – “POLE DANCER”

2 CHAINZ FT. TY DOLLA SIGN – “GIRL’S BEST FRIEND”

STATIK SELEKTAH & TERMANOLOGY – “F*CK YA LYFESTYLE”

AUGUST ALSINA – “DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME”

CASSIUS BRIX – “SUN GONE SHINE”

LIL GNAR FT. TRAVIS BARKER – “SICK IN THE HEAD”

YOUNG GREATNESS FT. MAGNOLIA CHOP – “NO LOVE”

