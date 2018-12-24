What’s Poppin’ With Deja Perez: The Cast Of For The Howard Woman

The Cast of For The Howard Woman sits down with Deja Perez for an exclusive interview on the short film. They also talk about relationship lessons, the meaning of beauty and what it means to be a Howard Woman. For The Howard Woman was written and directed by HU alum, Lysious Choreography was done by current HU senior, Tatyana Ke’Ausha The short film is based on the poem of the same name and was taken from Love Notes: A Reflection On Love And Life, which is available now right here: http://bit.ly/LoveNotesBook

