STICKY GREEN: Meet the First Black-Led Weed Company to be Featured in Times Square

As described on her website, Dasheeda Dawson is a cannabis executive, digital growth hacker, and brand equity builder. The founder of The WeedHead —a lifestyle brand for “high-powered” professionals involved in the cannabis industry—she’s also the founder of MJM strategy, and recently became the founder of the Higher Community Corporation.

On New Year’s Eve, she’ll add another notch to her belt when she becomes known as the head of the first ever minority-led cannabis company to be featured in a Times Square digital billboard.

“New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and ushering in a fresh start and perspective,” Dawson said in a statement. “It’s a time for entrepreneurs and businesses to reassess their goals and objectives.”

The billboard will feature Dawson’s new book, How to Succeed in the Green Rush—a workbook aimed toward small business owners, contractors and more who are interested in getting involved in the cannabis industry. As part of the 15-second promotion, the book will appear as part Honeysuckle Magazine’s initiative to highlight minority and women-owned entities like The WeedHead , My Bud Vase, and Happy Munkey.

“We’re thrilled to showcase our workbook at Times Square, the world’s most iconic New Year’s Eve location,” Dawson added. Additional partners include Cannabis Network Media, DZGN, HRTBRK, and more.

The news comes not long after Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement to prioritize adult-use cannabis legalization in New York State for the New Year, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s backing of adult use.

“The fact is we have had two criminal justice systems: one for the wealthy and the well off, and one for everyone else,” Cuomo stated earlier this month, citing the injustices that “for too long targeted the African-American and minority communities.”

“Let’s legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all,” he added.

The New York Times reports that marijuana legalization could bring in $248 million-$677 million in new tax revenue in its first year, with the potential to “ease the opioid crisis and mitigate racial disparities in the criminal justice system.”

Read more.

STICKY GREEN: Meet the First Black-Led Weed Company to be Featured in Times Square was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: