High School Students Wanted for Congressman Elijah Cummings’ Youth Program

Elijah Cummings Youth Program

Source: ECYP / Elijah Cummings Youth Program

Calling all high school students!

Applications are now being accepted for Congressman Elijah Cummings’ youth program. ECYP invests in promising teens and prepares them to serve as open-minded leaders with the skills, community ties, and global exposure critical to success in a diverse society. The program’s efforts are infused with the spirit of bridge-building exemplified by the longstanding partnership of Congressman Elijah E. Cummings and the Baltimore Jewish community. Accepted students have the opportunity to travel to Israel for a month during the summer.

To apply to be an ECYP Fellow:

  1. Ensure that you are a current sophomore student who lives or attends a school in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. Please go to www.mdelect.net to enter your home and/or school address to ensure geographic eligibility.
  2. Review the program overview and application instructions prior to submitting.
  3. Submit the application and all supplemental materials online, mail, e-mail or fax.
  4. Applications for the Class of 2021 will be available until March 15, 2019.

Click here for more information. 

