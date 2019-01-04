“What’s Poppin!” – Slim Jxmmi Gets Hemmed Up / Wendy Williams Can’t Take The Hot Seat / Jess Hilarious Accused Of Messing With A Married Man!

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi found himself involved in a street brawl…in New Zealand!
Wendy Williams is know for spilling tea on others…but when the tables are turned…and the tea is about her….oh well that’s different…and she’s out here sending cease and desist letters thru her lawyers!
Jess Hilarious and IG funny guy Kountry Wayne have started a new relationship…the only problem is that up until recently…he was full on married!
- Here’s Why R. Kelly’s Older Brother Bruce Is In Jail
- Sparkle Calls In To Talk About “Surviving R. Kelly” [AUDIO]
- Russell Westbrook Is “Owning The Chaos” With His Latest Signature Sneaker
- Baltimore City Police Commissioner Nominee’s Community Meetings Postponed
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours