CLOSE
What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
HomeWhat's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM

“What’s Poppin!” – Slim Jxmmi Gets Hemmed Up / Wendy Williams Can’t Take The Hot Seat / Jess Hilarious Accused Of Messing With A Married Man!

Leave a comment
New Era All Star Event with Mike Will Made It and Rae Sremmurd

Source: Misha Vladimirskiy / Getty

Hola, ok…so Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi found himself involved in a street brawl…in New Zealand!

Wendy Williams is know for spilling tea on others…but when the tables are turned…and the tea is about her….oh well that’s different…and she’s out here sending cease and desist letters thru her lawyers!

Jess Hilarious and IG funny guy Kountry Wayne have started a new relationship…the only problem is that up until recently…he was full on married!

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close