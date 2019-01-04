Wizards Forward Markieff Morris Out For Six Weeks Due To Neck Issue

Another man down for the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards announced on Thursday Forward Markieff Morris will miss at least six weeks with a neck issue. Morris was diagnosed with transient cervical neurapraxia and will be limited to non-contact basketball activities. The injury occurred when he was knocked on the chin during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 16 and was reaggravated on Dec. 26 at Detroit.

The team said Morris is expected to be cleared to return to full basketball activities after six weeks.

Morris joins John Wall who is out for the rest of the season after Hell surgery and Dwight Howard who will be out at least 2 more months after back surgery.

Morris is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 34 games for the Wizards this season.

Source: ESPN.com

