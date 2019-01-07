“It’s Obviously a BIG Win”: The Wizards Make History!

The Wizards have finally beat The Thunder in Oklahoma City! The last time this franchise had a win on their home court was back when the Thunder were the Seattle Sonics.

This win is even more impressive because Paul George is in the MVP Conversation, Westbrook continues to stack up his triple doubles and the Wizards are playing without 3 of their starters. Wall is out for the season, Morris will return in a few weeks and Howard is supposed to be able to play again in March. Otto Porter has recently returned and is on a minutes restriction but has been making an impact!

“It’s Obviously a BIG Win” Coach Scott Brooks expresses after this major victory.

The Team bonded over an advance screening of the film “The Upside” the night before the game. Maybe this played a part in the team chemistry? I mean watching them play and looking over stats, everyone played a part in this win. Even good ol’ Ian Mahinmi, who some people semi gave up on, made his presences known, the positive, in this game.

The road ahead doesn’t get easier though. Back to back games against the Sixers will definitely be a challenge. After matches against another MVP candidate Giannis and the other top team in the east, the Raptors. If they keep this same energy and look at the “UpSide” I believe they will be able to get these Ws as well.

Written by BreAnna Holmes

