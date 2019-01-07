How are you coping with the Government Shutdown? We have some ways to help!

Angie Ange wants to let the city speak on what’s happening with our government employees. We understand that this is an unsure time, since we have no idea how long the shutdown will last. For some people bills are beginning to pile up, children need food and some many other responsibilities can’t be met without income. Below is a list of businesses in our area that want to help!

Restaurants

&pizza : Government employees receive a free pie from 6 to 8 p.m. for the duration of the shutdown ( updated )

Government employees receive a free pie from 6 to 8 p.m. for the duration of the shutdown ( ) Carmine’s: Free sliders from 2-4 p.m., Happy Hour all day at the bar and “The Hard Times” cocktail for $6 with federal ID

Museums

The National Building Museum is offering free admission for anyone with a government ID.

Banks

Wells Fargo: The California-based bank is running a government shutdown assistance program, which includes considering reversing overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees for individual and business banking customers who may have lost their income as a result of the shutdown.

Theatres

Arena Stage: Arena is offering government employees affected by the shutdown a 40% discount on tickets to their next production, Kleptocracy which begins January 18. Use offer code “GVT40” and show your government ID when you pick up from the box office. Ticket link and show details

Some of our listeners also suggested driving for Uber or Lyft and just staying busy. Exercise, try something new and express your creativity. This too shall pass, stay positive! We’re in this together!

