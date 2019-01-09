‘Doo-Doo Butt’ Arrested Following Shooting

Anthony “Doo-Doo Butt” Ward has been arrested in connection to a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident.

Back on October 30th, Baltimore police responded to the 3600 block of Frederick Road for a report of a shooting where officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

During their preliminary investigation, Baltimore police discovered the shooting stemmed from an accident in the 400 block of Yale Avenue when a man riding a dirt bike hit the victim’s vehicle, causing damage. Detectives determined that Ward, 21, was the shooting suspect.

Ward had since escaped to Spring Grove, Pennsylvania where he was apprehended on December 26 on a first-degree murder charge. He’s still in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Baltimore City.

