Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Little Movie’ Starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae & Marsai Martin

This is going to GOOD! And hilarious too!

Girls Trip’s Regina Hall and Black-ish’s Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders in this new comedy produced by movie phenom Will Packer.

We love him for Girls Trip, Ride Along and Think Like A Man and now he’s back with what looks to be another #1 film.

Hall as the take-no-prisoners tech mogul adult version of Jordan and Martin as the 13-year-old version of her who wakes up in her adult self’s penthouse just before a do-or-die presentation.

Insecure’s Issa Rae plays Jordan’s long-suffering assistant April, the only one in on the secret that her daily tormentor is now trapped in an awkward tween body just as everything is on the line.

The description reads as an irreverent new comedy about the price of success, the power of sisterhood and having a second chance to grow up — and glow up — right.

The Little Movie, In theaters April 12th.

