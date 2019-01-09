The Regret Set: The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Apologies

The whole Hollywood game is pretty predictable these days. A celeb is beloved by his or her fans, then they do or say something offensive (or worse, people dig up old tweets and videos of them being offensive), and the public forces them to apologize whether they want to or not.

We’ve seen this story play out so many times before — and Kevin Hart is one of the latest stars to get caught up in the lose/lose game. You may recall that Kev was suppose to host the Oscars this year, until someone dug up old homophobic tweets of his. After being blasted by the public, the actor refused to apologize and decided to step down from his hosting duties.

He took to Instagram back in December to let everyone know, he ain’t going back in forth with yall.

“I passed on the apology. The reason why I passed is because I’ve addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’ve done it. I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old, when I’ve moved on and I’m in a completely different space in my life. The same energy that went into finding those old tweets could be the same energy put into finding the response to the questions that have been asked years after years after years. We’re feeding the internet trolls and we reward them. I’m not going to do it, man. I’m going to be me and stand my ground.”

Fast forward to January 2019, and host Ellen Degeneres has him on her show. She even revealed that she called the Academy herself to get them to allow Kev to host this year’s Oscars. One week later, the Night School star apologized once again via Twitter, then quickly reneged when he stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday, saying, “I’m not giving no more explanation of who I am. I’m just done.”

"I want everybody to know I'm done with it…I'm not addressing it anymore…"@KevinHart4real on the #Oscars controversy and backlash over past homophobic comments, jokes and tweets: https://t.co/H7qgNuSWji pic.twitter.com/9ivjnrbMut — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2019

Well, it’s safe to say that people aren’t feeling Kev’s pseudo-apology. But he isn’t the first, and certainly won’t be the last celeb to get caught up and have to apologize. Hit the flip to check out more “sorry” stars.

