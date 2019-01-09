Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced several programs to target violent crime and gangs in Baltimore City. During remarks at his office in Baltimore, where he was joined by city, state and federal law enforcement officials, he pledged nearly $13 million to the city and introduced two new bills for the General Assemble session, which opens Wednesday.
Seven different federal, state and local agencies from the DES, ATF, Baltimore Police, Homeland Security, FBI, U.S. Marshall and the Maryland State Police will join forces to combat city crime.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
Gov. Larry Hogan Announces State Initiatives Against Baltimore Crime was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com