Frank Ocean Covers ‘GQ’, Explains Why He Made His IG Public [Photos]

While Frank Ocean may never fully embrace the celebrity spotlight he has made some recent strides that should be commended. He explains why he is opening up in a new magazine feature.

As spotted on Complex the New Orleans Native covers the February edition of GQ. As part of the yearly music issue he provides some context behind some of his most recent moves specifically making his Instagram account public back in November. Being that the “Novacane” crooner is uber private this was a pretty big deal.

“I feel like there was dissonance between how I was seen by the audience and where I was actually, so that contributed to the decision to make my Instagram public, for sure,” he explained. “But there’s also the idea of dialogue and discourse and conversation—like theater where the audience can interrupt you versus the television.”

When asked to provide examples of the perceived disconnect he pointed to his overall public perception that in his mind couldn’t be farther from reality. “That dissonance—the word being a big container for what I was feeling…the way I was seen was not even close to correct. It’s still not correct, either.”

He also details how moving to New York City is going. “I like it a lot because I spend more time at the house. I think it comes from living in hotels, but when I’m in L.A., I find myself in my car a lot.… Which is stress. In New York, it’s the first time in a minute that I’ve had my own space that’s not a hotel and not some rented home, where everything around me is mine, and that’s been really cozy and comfortable this past year.”

You can read the rest of the interview where he shares some insight on his musical direction for 2019, his skincare routine and more here.

Photo: WENN.com

