Maryland School Officials Investigating Middle School Rapper Lil Plantation

Close up of metal microphone against defocused background

Source: travis commeau / Getty

A Soundcloud rapper by the name of Lil Plantation is under investigation by the Wicomico County Board of Education.

Mardela Middle and High School students alerted their teachers of the songs that contain racially sensitive language, according to WBOC-TV. The songs, titled “Whips Don’t Hurt Them,” “Whip Hands Free,” and “All Slaves Are The Same” were posted by Lil Plantation.

The lyrics to “Whips Don’t Hurt Them” include: “The whips won’t hurt them. New n******* keep picking my crops, but the slaves can’t touch me so I’m not worried. All alone, living on my own so I show no mercy, I show no mercy.”

Lil Plantation’s SoundCloud page has since been deleted, but the Wicomico County Board of Education has launched an investigation into the songs shared on the account. The bio on the page said, “Don’t get offended these songs our [sic] just for entertainment purposes online.”

School Officials say any consequences will be in accordance with the code of conduct. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it is not involved with the situation at this time. Officers say for now, the situation is being exclusively handled by the school district.

Maryland School Officials Investigating Middle School Rapper Lil Plantation

