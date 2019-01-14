Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
Maryland State Police responded to over 1,000 calls for service during the winter storm, according to Fox Baltimore.
Troopers received 264 report of crashes throughout the state.
Related: Man Killed While Shoveling Snow
Drivers are still urged to use extreme caution, especially on icy, snow covered roads.
Related: Here’s How Much Snow Fell In The DMV Sunday Night
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News:
Maryland State Police Responded To More Than 1,000 Calls During Storm was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours