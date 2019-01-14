CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Netflix Working With Software Company That Could Possibly Stop The Sharing Of Passwords

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Netflix Log

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty

Many of us are guilty of using our family as well as friends passwords to log in and watch television shows and movies on Netflix. That soon might be coming to an end as a new software is being developed for the company.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to ABC 7 Chicago the software maker Synamedia is working on a system to crack down on sharing your account information.

Moreover artificial intelligence will locate users that share the passwords and ask them to upgrade to a premium account to share.

SEE ALSO: Cardi B Served With Lawsuit Papers While Walking Onto Netflix Series Set

Netflix mentioned that the password sharing has been costing them to much money to continue to ignore.

We wonder if they decided to develop this after “Birdbox?”

See 7 Black women who are killin’ it on television below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television

Continue reading 7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television

7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television

Netflix Working With Software Company That Could Possibly Stop The Sharing Of Passwords was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close