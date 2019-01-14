A Maryland State Police trooper helped deliver a baby Sunday night on the side of a busy highway in Prince George’s County.

According to CBS Baltimore, Trooper Esai Cunningham responded to a crash on the Outer Loop of the Washington Beltway at the I-95 split in College Park at 11 p.m.

While he was on the scene, another vehicle pulled up and the driver said his female passenger was in labor.

Trooper Cunningham called for EMS, but before crews could arrive, he helped the 21-year-old woman deliver a baby boy.

The mother and her newborn son were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Police say both are doing well.

State Trooper Helped Deliver Baby on the Side of I-95 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

