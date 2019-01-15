Dewanda Wise & Jessica Williams Tapped for Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’

From She’s Gotta Have It to the Twilight Zone.

Dewanda Wise is gearing up for an episode of Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated sci-fi revival, which has had folks talking since late last year. Also being featured alongside Wise is Jessica Williams, the co-creator of 2 Dope Queens and previous Daily Show darling.

As you may recall, CASSIUS featured Wise on its Nov/Dec 2017 cover ahead of the premiere of Spike Lee and Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It series. Starring as Nola Darling, Wise told us that meticulous thought went into accepting and developing the role.

“I was working on ‘Underground’ with my husband (Alano Miller) in Savannah and the [audition opportunity] came in,” she shared. “We decided to reserve any judgment or apprehension. When I found out that there were women in the writer’s room, I accepted the audition. I’ve always wanted to play our cinematic icons—and we can probably count them on two hands.”

Clearly, she saw something special in her forthcoming Twilight Zone role, which we can’t wait to witness.

As the original 156-episode series vowed to do, viewers can expect Peele’s Twilight Zone to bring you into “a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity.” While an official premiere date has yet to be announced, fans can likely expect it to drop some time this year.

The announcement of Wise and Williams’ roles comes amid fervent anticipation for Us, Peele’s followup to the critically acclaimed social horror Get Out, which was nominated for two Golden Globes.

Of making Us, Peele told The Hollywood Reporter: “Very important for me was to have a Black family at the center of a horror film, but it’s also important to note, unlike Get Out, Us is not about race. It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth. And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies.”

He continued, “I think that monsters and stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears as a society.”

The Twilight Zone, Us, and whatever else he may have up his sleeve—we’re ready for it all. In the meantime, check out our feature on why Peele’s Twilight Zone could bring him legendary status.

