The DMV
Off-Duty Anne Arundel Co. Officer Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer

Handcuffs featured image

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Anne Arundel County police say an off-duty officer was arrested Saturday for suspected drunk driving and assaulting an officer.

Officers responded to Riedel Rd. at Johns Hopkins Rd. at 8:30 p.m. for a reported accident involving two cars.

Police found a black Ford Taurus that had rear-ended another vehicle. Nobody in the other car was hurt.

Source:FoxBaltimore

Off-Duty Anne Arundel Co. Officer Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer

