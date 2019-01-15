Congrats are in order for the West family as Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child together, by way of surrogate. We’d already heard the rumors, but Kim K. confirmed them this week when she and her sisters stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In the clip above, Kim says she and ‘Ye are in fact working on another child, adding it’s a baby boy due “sometime soon.” The proud mama didn’t mind confirming because the info was already out there after she got drunk at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party and spilled the beans.”I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she explained.

Watch up top and get excited for another adorable West baby.

Photo: WENN

Kim K. Confirms She & ‘Ye Expecting Baby Boy Due “Sometime Soon” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

