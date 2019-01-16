Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne Headlining Broccoli City 2019

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne will headline the 2019 Broccoli City Festival. 6lack, Ella Mai, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid, Gunna, City Girls and YBN Cordae will also perform at the annual festival and conference on April 26-27 at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Scottie Beam and Rodney Rikai will again host the daylong festival outside of Washington, D.C.

Along with the festival, Broccoli City will host panels, workshops, interactive discussions, and one-on-one interviews. Panelists include:

Bozoma Saint John (chief marketing officer, Endeavor)

Kevin “Coach K” Lee (chief operating officer, Quality Control Music)

Ethiopia Habtermariam (president, Motown, executive vice president of Capitol Music Group)

Shawn Gee (president, Live Nation Urban)

Dr. Wes Bellamy (city councilman, Charlottesville)

Jeanine Liburd (CMO, BET),

And others to be announced.

Presale Tickets will be available this Friday at 10am here.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: