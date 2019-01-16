Computer Glitch Responsible for Southwest Delays at BWI

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Passengers flying Southwest Airlines out of BWI experienced flight delays due to a computer issue Tuesday.

BWI officials responded to passengers on twitter, explaining the glitch, also thanking passengers for their patience as they showed photos of blank display boards

Airport officials said the airline had to manually check passengers in due to the error, causing long lines and delays. No other airline was impacted by the issue.

Connectivity at BWI was restored at Southwest at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

