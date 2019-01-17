The Godfather of Hip Hop is… Soulja Boy?!

Soulja Boy was recently interviewed and has the internet looking back at his career. Is he really the one we should give credit to for pioneering this area of Hip Hop?

Since it’s throwback Thursday, we took it back to an interview that Angie Ange did with Soulja Boy 10 years ago. Seems like his mindset was always the same. Is he not getting the respect he deserves? Join in on the conversation below and let us know.

