R.Kelly Dropped By SONY, New Accuser Sits Down With Dateline [VIDEO]

Just a few weeks after Lifetime’s bombshell “Surviving R.Kelly” documentary, another accuser has sat down with Dateline to share her story of sexual abuse with the singer.

Tracy Sampson says she was sexually abused by Kelly in the summer on 1999 when she was 16 years old working as an intern at Epic Records. According to Sampson, he forcibly kissed her then initiated a sexual relationship with her all while she was underage.

“‘Can I kiss you?’ and I was like, ‘No,’” to which he responded, “‘Well, give me a hug.’ And then, like, when I gave him a hug he just started kissing me.” She continued, “I was in love with him. I just didn’t know what to do. Like, I didn’t know if this was normal. I didn’t know if this is how adults acted.”

Meanwhile, according to new reports, SONY Music has decided to drop the Chicago R&B legend but they don’t intend to make a public announcement about it. Today, Kelly’s former manager reportedly turned himself in on terrorism charges for allegedly threatening the family of one of the women believed to be living with Kelly.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: