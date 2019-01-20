What Does ‘Dog Walk You’ Mean?

After Cardi B went viral for her opinion on the government shutdown, reminding everyone ” it’s been a little bit over three weeks, Trump is now ordering as in summonsing Federal Government workers to go back to work without getting paid.”
She continued to let her followers know, ” Now I don’t wanna hear y’all mother f*ckas talkin’ about Obama shut down the government for seventeen days. Yea Bitch, for healthcare! So, ya Grandma can check her blood pressure and you bitches can go check ya pu**y with the Gynecologist with no mother f*ckin’ problem”.
Cardi B, has often given her opinion about politics. She realizes people may not know what’s going on in the world, because we’re all glued to our social media.
Her actions on IG took the world by storm. Cardi B was talked about on MSNBC , CNN , and a staple in the protest signs for the Women’s March. Many rooting “Cardi B 2020”.
Wednesday, Fox host Tomi Lahren tweeted , “Looks like
@iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020 “.
Cardi B responded, ” Leave me alone I will dog walk you .”
Well most of the people that read Cardi’s tweet knew what “Dog walk” meant. Then there are those that didn’t know.
This created all the buzz for Urban Dictionary, where the phrase “Dog Walk” was searched repeatedly. According to Urban Dictionary , to ‘dog walk’ a person, it means to ; kick someone’s ass; give them an ass whoopin. Example: Jake hit me so I told him I was gonna dog walk his ass.
It’s safe to say, Tomi Lahren, might get the other shoe if she continues to play Cardi B , as if she doesn’t see the mess going on in the country over an unnecessary wall.
Tomi’s responded ” I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic.
# BuildthatWall”
Cardi passionately tweeted, “You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the President you root for, is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are , you still a SHEEP!”
Lets be honest, Cardi made Tomi relevant again , because we forgot about her until Cardi B responded to the irrelevant ,female conservative.
