CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Michael Bloomberg Says John Hopkins University Needs Armed Police

Leave a comment
Mayor Bloomberg And Governor Paterson Announce Ground Development

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Former New York City Mayor and potential 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg spent time with Maryland lawmakers Tuesday on guns and public safety.

Plans for a private university police force drew controversy last year, when students rallied against the idea. State delegates representing Baltimore pulled a bill that would have created a private force.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

Michael Bloomberg Says John Hopkins University Needs Armed Police was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close