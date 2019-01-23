Kevin Durant is giving back to his hometown in a major way.

Golden State small forward Kevin Durant will open “The Durant Center” on Wednesday. The new afterschool center will be located in his hometown of Prince George County and its goal is to help low-income students enroll and graduate from College. In March, Durant gave a sneak peek of the program in its building process.

The after-school program will be home to 69 local students, who will be offered various academic, financial and social-emotional resources to aid college and career development. The Durant Center is in partnership with College Track, an organization which helps students from their early teenage years through college graduation by providing tutoring services and funds for college scholarships.

Congrats to Durant & The Durant Center team!

SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST

Kevin Durant Opens "The Durant Center" In Prince George's County was originally published on woldcnews.com

