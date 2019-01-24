If you love bacon January 29th is your day! McDonald’s announced that they are giving away FREE bacon with anything on their menu during Bacon Hour!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Bacon hour will take place between 4-5pm and all of you have to do is request bacon with your favorite sandwich, sundae, chicken nuggets or maybe even sprinkled on top of your french fries. McDonald’s isn’t just giving you any old bacon, it’s smoked thick Applewood bacon. Whatever you want bacon on, McDonald’s will do it!
The Latest:
- The Subway Furlough Sweepstakes
- Online Marijuana Marketplace Offers Free Weed To Furloughed Workers
- Tory Lanez Declares Himself “THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE RIGHT NOW”
- Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark TV Show?
- Autopsy Shows Maryland Teen Died Of ‘Sudden Cardiac Death’
- “What’s Poppin!” – Meek Mill Moving Forward With Prison Reform / Future Speaks On Jay-Z
- ‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For Breaking Girl Code
- [Music Video] WTP by Teyana Taylor
- McDonald’s Offering FREE Bacon on Anything
- J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song “Middle Child”
McDonald’s Offering FREE Bacon on Anything was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours