Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark TV Show?

If you are a parent then it’s almost guaranteed that you have heard the song “Baby Shark.” If you haven’t, you will very soon.
“Baby Shark” started as a campfire song, where each member of a family of sharks is introduced with different hand motions. Different versions of the song have the sharks hunting fish, eating a sailor, or killing people who then go to heaven. Pinkfong, a Korean education brand helped popularize the song and it has even broken into the Billboard Top 100 at #32 during the week early January.
Now, it will be coming to Netflix. Pinkfong’s parent company Smart Study is planning to release short videos via the streaming company. A musical is expected in North America this year as well.
When it’s launched, expect your kids to be do do doo do do doo doo doo’ing all day long.
Source: Bloomberg
