Police need your help to find a missing Baltimore teen.

Officials told WBAL-TV Adanya Williams, 13, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on the 3500 block of Lyndale Avenue. She was wearing a black hat, pink coat and khaki pants at that time.

Adanya is also the cousin of Jess Hilarious. The comediane and actress posted a plea, asking for any information on her whereabouts on social media.

City police are also looking for Kayla Felder, 14, was also last seen on Wednesday morning, near Lyndale Avenue. She is described as 5’1″ and weighs 125lbs . She was last seend wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Detectives believe both girls may be with each other.

Anyone with information on Adanya or Kayla’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 4443-984-7385 or 911.

Police: Two Teen Baltimore Girls Missing was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: