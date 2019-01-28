Anthony Davis Tells New Orleans Pelicans He Won’t Re-Sign, Reveals He Wants a Trade

“Will he or won’t he?” has been a huge question this season among folks wondering if Anthony Davis will resign with the New Orleans Pelicans at the end of his 2018-19 campaign.

Now we know for sure that not only will he not resign, but the big man also wants a trade. Davis’ agent Rich Paul informed ESPN Monday morning that his client no longer wants to be a part of the small market team and is ready to join a squad with a winning formula.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

New Orleans hasn’t expressed wanting to trade the center, so the news has to be a blow to the organization’s morale. Once this season concludes, Davis is eligible to sign onto a highly lucrative career that will lock him in for five years and be worth $240 million—but hey, that’s a supermax deal for you.

Now that it’s clear one of the league’s biggest names is looking for a new arena to call his own, fans are already plotting how to get him their squads. At the top of that list is the tanking team of the season, the New York Knicks. Adrien Wojnarowski revealed that the Knicks are being “aggressive” with pursuing Davis, but it all comes with probably having to give up Kristaps Porzingis, who has been sidelined the entire season as he recovers from a knee injury.

Another trade that could go down finds Davis back in his hometown of Chicago as a member of the Bulls, and according to the Chicago Sun-Times, “they’re working the phones” to see if they can nab the All-Star before the February 7 trade deadline. It also shouldn’t be long before GM LeBron James makes his plea for him to come to sunny Los Angeles.

Davis was drafted by New Orleans with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft after playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Anthony Davis Tells New Orleans Pelicans He Won’t Re-Sign, Reveals He Wants a Trade was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: