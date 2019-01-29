[Music Video] ThE rUn OFF by Tory Lanez

Great Time To Drop Some Visual Content

Tory Lanez had a busy week. First, he featured on T-Pain’s latest single “Getcha Roll On,” then he got embroiled in a back and forth with Don Q while also sparking up a battle with J.I.D and Dreamville. Now, Lanez is reaching back to his last album Love Me Now? for a new music video just in time to coincide with all the attention he’s been kicking up. “ThE Run oFF” was one of the best tracks on Love Me Now?, and Lanez’s latest video effort blesses the single with obscure yet captivating visuals.

Directed by Zac Facts, “ThE Run oFF” video features a handful of scenes where Lanez lays down his verses in mysterious or enthralling environments. In one scene, Lanez throws money in the air while dancing in front of a burning car. In another scene, Lanez mobs out with his crew. If you blink you might miss the Trippie Redd cameo.

